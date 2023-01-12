Over 2,400 Kerry hotel rooms being occupied by refugees

Over 2,400 (2,404) hotel rooms in Kerry are being occupied by refugees.

Fine Gael TD Colm Burke requested the information in the Dáil recently.

He sought a county breakdown of the number of hotel rooms being used to accommodate refugees from Ukraine and other areas.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman says Ireland is now accommodating over 64,900 people, between those fleeing Ukraine and international protection applicants.

He says the Government is resolute in its solidarity and support for Ukraine, and huge efforts are being made to source facilities that will provide those arriving in Ireland with safety and shelter.

According to the figures provided by Minister O’Gorman, 2,404 hotel rooms in Kerry are being used as accommodation for refugees.

That’s the second highest figure nationally; in Dublin 2,488 hotel rooms are being used.

Roscommon has the lowest number of rooms being used at 67, followed by Monaghan at 95.

Nationally, 18,803 hotel rooms are being used to house refugees, according to these figures; the number of bed spaces being used wasn’t provided.

Deputy Colm Burke also sought details of the cost which has been incurred over the past 12 months.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman says the total expenditure nationally on Ukraine accommodation and related costs is €385 million.