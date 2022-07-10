Over 2,300 waiting for social housing in Tralee

Over 2,300 people are waiting for social housing in Tralee.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting, which include people from other parts of Kerry who have selected Tralee as an area they would move to.

Over 1,800 of these people are awaiting one or two-bed units.

It comes as there are 43 vacant dwellings in the council’s own stock in the Tralee Municipal District.

28 of these are awaiting repairs, while a further eight are under repair and currently unallocated.