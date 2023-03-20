Advertisement
Over 230 buyers from 17 countries to descend on Killarney for Meitheal

Mar 20, 2023 08:03 By radiokerrynews
Over 230 buyers from 17 countries to descend on Killarney for Meitheal
Over 230 buyers from 17 countries will descend on Killarney this week for Meitheal 2023, Ireland’s most important tourism trade event.

It’ll run from today until Wednesday (20th to 22nd March) at the Gleneagle INEC Arena.

Meitheal is organised by Fáilte Ireland in partnership with Tourism Ireland, and provides Irish tourism businesses with a platform to sell to top international buyers and tour operators.

Business deals worth millions of euros to the Irish economy will be signed over the course of the event.

It’s been running since 1975, and due to high demand, Meitheal will be held over three days this year; it’s usually two days.

Fáilte Ireland, Chief Executive, Paul Kelly says it's an important trade event for the tourism industry:

