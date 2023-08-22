Advertisement
Over 2,200 pupils in Kerry benefitting from school meals programme

Aug 22, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Over 2,200 pupils in Kerry benefitting from school meals programme
Over 2,200 (2,229) pupils in Kerry are benefitting from the school meals programme.

That’s up from 467 during the previous academic year in 2021/2022.

There were 306 children in Kerry benefitting from the school meals programme in the 2020/2021 academic year.

That’s according to figures provided by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys following a query from Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe.

The schools meals programme provides funding towards the provision of food services to 1,600 schools and organisations, benefitting 260,000 children nationwide.

 

