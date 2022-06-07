Over 2,000 crimes recorded in Kerry Garda Division in three months

Over 2,000 (2,086) crimes were recorded in the Kerry Garda Division from October to December last year.

The highest level of crime recorded in Kerry were public order offences with 252 cases being documentated.

232 cases of disorderly conduct were documented.

Advertisement

104 incidents were logged in relation to the possession of drugs.

There were 143 assault and murder threats / attempts documented in those three months.

These figures were published by the Central Statistics Office which are based on offences recorded on the Garda Pulse system showing crime levels across the country.

Advertisement

The full list of recorded crimes can be found here:

https://data.cso.ie/