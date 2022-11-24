Advertisement
Over 1,900 without power in South Kerry

Nov 24, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,900 customers are affected by a power outage in the Cahersiveen area.

The fault was reported just after half past 12 this afternoon and ESB Networks is currently working to repair it.

It’s estimated the supply will be restored to the 1921 homes and businesses in Gurranebane by quarter past 4.

Meanwhile, 72 customers in Glenbeigh are without power.

A fault was reported in the Dooks area, shortly after 10 am, power is expected to be restored by 1:45 this afternoon.

 

