Over 1,800 students getting exam results in Kerry today

Sep 3, 2021 07:09 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,800 Kerry students will be getting their Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied results today.

1,706 Kerry students undertook the Leaving Certificate this year.

1,511 students opted to sit the written exams, while 1,684 registered for accredited grades.

107 students in Kerry undertook Leaving Certificate Applied this year.

105 of them applied for accredited grades, while 87 opted to sit the written exams.

Over 61,000 students had the opportunity to receive accredited grades, sit the exam or both, due to school time missed during lockdown.

While there's been a significant rise in the number of top grades awarded, compared to last year's results.

Education Minister Norma Foley insists the system has worked well:

