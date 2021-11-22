Over 180 warning letters issued to homeowners using properties for short-term lets

The council has issued over 180 warning letters in relation to homeowners using properties for short-term letting.

A previous Radio Kerry investigation showed short-term accommodations in the county outnumbered long-term properties offered by rates of over 30-to-1 in places.

The topic was raised today during a discussion on a draft of the Kerry County Development Plan 2022-2028.

In September of this year, there were over 460 listings for short-term lettings on Airbnb in the county, while there were approximately 50 properties for long-term let.

Short-term lets outnumbered long-term lets by 20-to-one in prominent tourist areas, such as Killarney and Dingle.

Kerry County Council previously said where a person owns a property which is not their principal private residence and intends to let it for short-term letting purposes, they are required to apply for a change of use planning permission.

This is unless the property already has specific permission.

The local authority says nearly 200 properties have been investigated, while 183 warning letters have been issued in relation to the use of properties for short-term letting purposes.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin was the first of a number of councillors who spoke on the issue; he said Kerry is a tourist county and letting properties is a big part of some people’s income.

He sought “a reasonable approach” in relation to those seeking a change of use for tourism purposes, and added he’s worried the council is seeking a public flogging of those who use second properties for short-term lets.

The development plan will go to public consultation in December.