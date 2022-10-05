Advertisement
Over 170 people in Kerry died from COVID-19

Oct 5, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrynews
Over 170 (172) people in Kerry have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The figures were published in the Health Protection Surveillance Centre's monthly report; they cover from March 1st, 2020 to September 17th this year.

They show 7,895 people have died from COVID since the start of the pandemic.

Kerry has a mortality rate of 116.4 per 100,000 population; this is the third lowest rate nationally.

Mayo has the highest COVID death rate at 242.1 per 100,00 population with 316 deaths, while Sligo has the lowest rate at 88.5 per 100,000 after 58 deaths.

 

