Over 17% increase in fish landings by foreign vessels recorded in Dingle harbour last year

Nov 19, 2024 12:32 By radiokerrynews
Over 17% increase in fish landings by foreign vessels recorded in Dingle harbour last year
The quantity of fish landings by all vessels in Dingle decreased by 7% in the space of a year.

That’s according to data contained in the CSO’s Fish Landings report 2023.

It shows fish landings at the West Kerry port last year was 6,596 tonnes; down from 7,062 tonnes on the previous year.

Fish landings in Dingle by foreign vessels accounted for 54% , or 3,544 tonnes in 2023.

This represents a 17.5% increase in fish landings by foreign vessels in the space of a year.

Meanwhile, fish landings by Irish vessels in Dingle accounted for 3,052 tonnes, or 46% of total landings at the West Kerry harbour last year.

