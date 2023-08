There are over 1,400 (1,403) dairy farms in Kerry.

That’s according to figures released by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

They show Kerry has the third highest number of dairy farms nationally.

Cork has the highest with more than 3,800 (3,810) and that’s followed by Tipperary where there are over 1,700 (1,714) dairy farms.

The figures were provided following a query from Fianna Fáil TD Pádraig O’Sullivan.