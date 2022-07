Over 1,400 (1,474) additional needs payments were processed in Kerry during the first six months of the year.

An additional needs payment is available if a person has expenses they can’t pay from their weekly income.

So far this year, the Government has provided over €45.75 million under this scheme.

These figures were provided by Minister for Rural, Community Development and Social Protection Heather Humphreys following a query from Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy.