Over 1,400 additional needs payment claims processed in Kerry

Over 1,400 (1,474) additional needs payment claims have been processed in Kerry since January.

The Department of Social Protection can make additional needs payments to help people meet essential expenses that they can’t pay from their weekly income.

In Kerry, the highest number of claims was in May when 496 were processed, compared to 297 in June and 99 in January.

Advertisement

There were 140 claims processed in Kerry in February, a further 177 in March and 265 in April.

The figures were provided to Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.