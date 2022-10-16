Advertisement
News

Over 1,400 additional needs payment claims processed in Kerry

Oct 16, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,400 additional needs payment claims processed in Kerry Over 1,400 additional needs payment claims processed in Kerry
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

Over 1,400 (1,474) additional needs payment claims have been processed in Kerry since January.

The Department of Social Protection can make additional needs payments to help people meet essential expenses that they can’t pay from their weekly income.

In Kerry, the highest number of claims was in May when 496 were processed, compared to 297 in June and 99 in January.

Advertisement

There were 140 claims processed in Kerry in February, a further 177 in March and 265 in April.

The figures were provided to Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus