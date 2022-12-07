Advertisement
Over 1,300 Ukrainian pupils attending schools in Kerry

Dec 7, 2022 08:12 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,300 Ukrainian pupils attending schools in Kerry
More than 1,300 Ukrainian pupils are enrolled in schools in Kerry.

836 children are attending primary schools in the county, while 485 students are attending secondary schools.

The 1,321 pupils in schools in Kerry, is the second highest enrollment figure in the country, only behind Dublin.

Nationally, over 13,300 Ukrainian students are enrolled in schools.

Regional Education and Language Teams , put in place by the Department of Education and operated by 16 regional ETBs, continue to help transition Ukrainian students and their families into Irish schools.

Information on accessing school places is available for parents online, in Ukrainian and Russian, on http://gov.ie/Ukraine.

