Over 1,300 Kerry people waiting for orthopaedic outpatient appointments

Over 1,300 Kerry people are awaiting orthopaedic outpatient appointments in hospitals in the region.

That’s according to figures released to Kerry Independent TD, Michael Healy-Rae, from the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly.

These figures from Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly reveal that over 1,300 (1,318) Kerry people are waiting for orthopaedic outpatient appointments in three hospitals - University Hospital Kerry, the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital in Cork, and Cork University Hospital.

Just under 1,000 (999) of these patients are on orthopaedic outpatient waiting lists at UHK in Tralee, while 307 are awaiting calls from the South Infirmary, with another 12 on the waiting lists of CUH.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae is renewing his calls for better promotion of the EU Cross Border Directive scheme.

Under this, a person can get planned healthcare in another European Union (EU) or European Economic Area (EEA) member state.

The patient must pay the costs of treatment initially, and then apply for a refund from the HSE.

Deputy Healy-Rae says 1,300 people on waiting lists isn’t acceptable in this and age, when people could use the EU Cross Border Directive Scheme.

The Independent Kerry TD says while he understands waiting times for appointments and procedures increased due to Covid-19, the Department of Health should be exploring every possible avenue to reduce waiting lists as quickly as possible.