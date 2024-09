There are over 1,200 (1,254) social housing tenancies within the Listowel Municipal District.

That’s according to information provided at the recent MD meeting, which show 42 new tenancies have come on stream since the start of the year.

The figures show 985 tenancies are in Local Authority housing; 142 are HAP tenancies; and almost 90 (89) are under the Rental Accommodation Scheme.

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council lists 38 tenancies within the Listowel MD as leasing.