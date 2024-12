Over 1,200 customers in the county are without power this morning as a result of Storm Darragh.

The worst affected areas are in Finuge, Moyvane, Ventry, Inch, Lisselton and Milltown.

The ESB are currently working on faults and power should be restored between lunchtime and 7pm this evening.

To report an outage, call ESB Networks on 1800 372 999.