Over 120 families in Kerry are to receive the newborn baby grant.

In Budget 2025 it was announced that families of all babies born after December 1st last year would receive a one-off grant of €280.

The first grants are being paid today and are in addition to the regular monthly child benefit payment.

Over 4,400 families will benefit from it.

124 babies, from 121 families, will receive the grant in Kerry.