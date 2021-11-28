Over 1,190 CO2 monitors delivered to Kerry schools

Over 1,190 (1,191) carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors have been delivered to Kerry schools.

These monitors measure the quality of air in a room and identify if ventilation needs to be improved.

They are part of the measures in place aimed at trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

In Kerry, 590 of these CO2 monitors were delivered to post primary schools, 571 were given to primary schools and 30 went to special schools in the county.

Nationally, over 35,000 (35,477) CO2 monitors were distributed to schools.

Some schools, including a number in Kerry, had reported issues with monitors as they weren't working properly.

In the Dáil recently, Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore asked Education Minister Norma Foley how many CO2 monitors had been delivered to schools, and how many had been returned due to malfunction.

Minister Foley says less than 0.7% of the total CO2 monitors dispatched were returned to Lennox Laboratories; this typically related to damage caused in transit, Minister Foley added.

Lennox Laboratories managed the logistics for the supply and distribution of CO2 monitors to schools.