Advertisement
News

Over 11,800 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

Dec 20, 2024 08:20 By radiokerrynews
Over 11,800 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry
Share this article

Over 11,800 people are on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

There are also another 2,600 people who have had treatment but require additional treatment in the future at UHK, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

11,867 people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of November.

Advertisement

There are also another 2,679 people on the planned procedure waiting lists there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of November, show there were 11,060 people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

9,802 of these are adults, while 1,258 are children.

Advertisement

There are 807 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of November.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Council to carry out parking space relining works in Kenmare in new year
Advertisement
TFI Local Link launches new bus service for wider Kenmare area
Man jailed for over 6 years for manslaughter of Tralee father and daughter
Advertisement

Recommended

Council to carry out parking space relining works in Kenmare in new year
Leo Gaxha signs for Dundalk
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus