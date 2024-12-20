Over 11,800 people are on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

There are also another 2,600 people who have had treatment but require additional treatment in the future at UHK, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

11,867 people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of November.

There are also another 2,679 people on the planned procedure waiting lists there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of November, show there were 11,060 people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

9,802 of these are adults, while 1,258 are children.

There are 807 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of November.