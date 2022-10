Almost 12 thousand Ukrainian children were enrolled in Irish schools last month.

Figures from the Department of Education show 7,400 Ukrainian children are attending primary schools here while almost 4,400 are in secondary.

Dublin is the county with the most Ukrainian pupils, with over 1,800 enrolled while Monaghan has the least with just 45 in primary and secondary school.

Here in Kerry, 716 are enrolled in primary school, with 442 in secondary.