There were 104,443 driving licences held in Kerry at the end of last year.

The Irish Bulletin of Vehicle and Driver Statistics, published by the Department of Transport, shows that 83,575 of those were full ten-year licences.

Around 13,315 were triennial licences and there were 273 annual licences in the county.

The statistics show there were 7,280 learner permits in Kerry as of December 31st last.

