Over 10,000 people on waiting lists for appointments at UHK

There are over 10,000 people on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to the latest National Treatment Purchase Fund figures.

Over 10,000 (10,060) people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of February.

There are also another 2,749 on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of February, show there are over 1,800 (1,840) fewer on waiting lists now compared to a year ago, a drop of 15%.

A total of 9,226 were awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK as of the end of February; that’s down almost 1,600 (1,580) people or 15% on February 2022.

There was an increase, however, of 500 people between January and February.

There are 834 people on inpatient and day case lists at UHK, including for endoscopies; that’s down almost 260 people or 24% compared to February 2022, but up 43 from January.