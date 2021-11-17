Advertisement
Over 1,000 students learn about Kerry seafood industry

Nov 17, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,000 students in north Kerry have learned about seafood production and aquaculture in the county.

As part of the Listowel Food Festival, Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) ran webinars as part of its Aquaculture Remote Classroom programme.

Over 1,000 students in primary and secondary schools heard about the seafood industry in the county.

This included Tralee hosting one of the largest native oyster fisheries in Europe and Cromane producing up to €6 million annually of mussels and oysters.

The webinar also focused on the nutritional benefits of eating seafood.

 

