Over 1,000 cases of elder abuse reported in Kerry and Cork since 2019

More than 340 (341) cases of elder abuse were reported in Kerry and Cork last year.

Of the cases reported to the HSE Safeguarding and Protection; 83 related to elder psychological abuse, while 56 concerns reported were around psychological and financial abuse.

Figures in the Irish Examiner show that over 1,000 (1,041) cases of elder abuse have been reported in Kerry and Cork since 2019.

Advertisement

331 reports were made in the region in 2019; there were 369 reports of elder abuse in Kerry and Cork in 2020; while 341 concerns were reported last year.

Head of Advocacy at Age Action, Celine Clarke, says there is a lack of support for people in elder abuse situations.

Age Action is calling for laws around coercive control to be expanded, to further protect vulnerable elderly people.