Outgoing councillors unanimously approve planning permission for upgrade of Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre

Councillors in the outgoing Tralee Municipal District have unanimously approved planning permission for a large scale redevelopment of the Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre.

Before any local authority can undertake this type of project, it must first follow a specific planning procedure set out in part eight of the Planning and Development Regulations Act 2001.

As part of this process, the elected members have the final say in the decision.

A special part-eight meeting of the members of Tralee Municipal District was convened last week, in which councillors unanimously gave their seals of approval to the upgrade project.

The planned new facilities include an additional 3 lane 25m training pool, a new 45m by 35m sports hall, new all weather playing surfaces including a tennis court and a Multi Use Games Areas (MUGA), a new sport therapy suite and 60 extra car parking spaces.

Tralee Urban District Council and the Vocational Education Committee opened the Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre at Clonalour in Oakpark in 1977.

The board runs the complex on a not-for-profit basis, on behalf of its 50:50 owners: Kerry County Council and Kerry ETB.

Demand at the centre is growing and, at present, there are around 1,300 members, leading to calls for the expansion.