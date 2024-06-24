Advertisement
News

Outgoing councillors unanimously approve planning permission for upgrade of Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre

Jun 24, 2024 11:22 By radiokerrynews
Outgoing councillors unanimously approve planning permission for upgrade of Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre
Proposed design for the redevelopment of the Tralee Sports and Leisure Centre. Image: www.kerrycoco.ie
Share this article

Councillors in the outgoing Tralee Municipal District have unanimously approved planning permission for a large scale redevelopment of the Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre.

Before any local authority can undertake this type of project, it must first follow a specific planning procedure set out in part eight of the Planning and Development Regulations Act 2001.

As part of this process, the elected members have the final say in the decision.

Advertisement

A special part-eight meeting of the members of Tralee Municipal District was convened last week, in which councillors unanimously gave their seals of approval to the upgrade project.

The planned new facilities include an additional 3 lane 25m training pool, a new 45m by 35m sports hall, new all weather playing surfaces including a tennis court and a Multi Use Games Areas (MUGA), a new sport therapy suite and 60 extra car parking spaces.

Tralee Urban District Council and the Vocational Education Committee opened the Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre at Clonalour in Oakpark in 1977.

Advertisement

The board runs the complex on a not-for-profit basis, on behalf of its 50:50 owners: Kerry County Council and Kerry ETB.

Demand at the centre is growing and, at present, there are around 1,300 members, leading to calls for the expansion.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killarney Tidy Towns praises coffee cup scheme as town jumps in IBAL ranking
Advertisement
Tralee drops in litter rankings as report highlights significant cigarette butt presence
Kerry Cathaoirleach says Aer Lingus dispute needs to be resolves given impact on tourism
Advertisement

Recommended

Transfer of Mercy Mounthawk school to state ownership as part of 2002 deal has still not taken place
Killarney Tidy Towns praises coffee cup scheme as town jumps in IBAL ranking
Tralee drops in litter rankings as report highlights significant cigarette butt presence
High levels of headhunting and AI usage in Kerry workplaces
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus