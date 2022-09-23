Advertisement
News

Outdoor dining area in Killarney set to open in October

Sep 23, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Outdoor dining area in Killarney set to open in October Outdoor dining area in Killarney set to open in October
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

Kerry County Council has confirmed that an outdoor dining area in Killarney will open next month.

Construction on the weather proofed outdoor dining area in Kenmare Place began in May.

At the recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District, the council confirmed the area will open on October 10th.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council applied for €1 million in funding under the Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme in April 2021.

The outdoor dining project received over €604,000 from Fáilte Ireland, with works beginning during the summer.

The area at Kenmare Place is 620 square metres, of which 210 square metres will be covered by pergolas with retractable roofs.

Advertisement

There will be over 130 seats, with a boundary wall with glass screening, plants and a water feature fronting onto the road.

Half of the seating will be for public use, while neighbouring businesses will use the rest.

Businesses wishing to operate in the outdoor dining area, will need to apply to the council to secure renewable licences.

Advertisement

The funding allocated by Fáilte Ireland covers the outdoor dining area only.

Kerry County Council has confirmed an application for further funding, for footpath upgrades, has been lodged with the National Transport Authority.

A bus set down area has been provided - immediately after the pedestrian crossing on East Avenue Road and two additional set down areas have been added.

Advertisement

The outdoor dining area will run for a trial period from October 10th until Christmas - and will be reviewed by Kerry County Council in the new year.

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus