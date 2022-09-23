Outdoor dining area in Killarney set to open in October

Kerry County Council has confirmed that an outdoor dining area in Killarney will open next month.

Construction on the weather proofed outdoor dining area in Kenmare Place began in May.

At the recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District, the council confirmed the area will open on October 10th.

Kerry County Council applied for €1 million in funding under the Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme in April 2021.

The outdoor dining project received over €604,000 from Fáilte Ireland, with works beginning during the summer.

The area at Kenmare Place is 620 square metres, of which 210 square metres will be covered by pergolas with retractable roofs.

There will be over 130 seats, with a boundary wall with glass screening, plants and a water feature fronting onto the road.

Half of the seating will be for public use, while neighbouring businesses will use the rest.

Businesses wishing to operate in the outdoor dining area, will need to apply to the council to secure renewable licences.

The funding allocated by Fáilte Ireland covers the outdoor dining area only.

Kerry County Council has confirmed an application for further funding, for footpath upgrades, has been lodged with the National Transport Authority.

A bus set down area has been provided - immediately after the pedestrian crossing on East Avenue Road and two additional set down areas have been added.

The outdoor dining area will run for a trial period from October 10th until Christmas - and will be reviewed by Kerry County Council in the new year.