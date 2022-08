King Puck has been taken down from his cage in Killorglin.

Organisers have confirmed that a decision to remove the goat was reached this morning, citing high temperature levels.

Referencing the Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare, organisers said the goat has been placed in the shade with a constant supply of cold water and food.

Advertisement

A local vet is conducting hourly check-ups.

There is no confirmation that the goat will be placed back up in the stand later in the day.