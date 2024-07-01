Advertisement
Ophthalmology care for Kerry and Cork moves to new centralised unit today

Jul 1, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Ophthalmology care for Kerry and Cork moves to new centralised unit today
Both planned and emergency ophthalmology care for the Kerry and Cork region will move to a new centralised unit from today.

Ophthalmology is the branch of medicine which treats eye and vision conditions.

Eye healthcare will no longer be provided in Cork University Hospital or the Mercy University Hospital.

Instead, all services have been moved to the South Infirmary-Victoria University Hospital's new Ophthalmology Outpatient and Emergency Care Unit.

The purpose-built centre includes state-of-the-art facilities such as laser rooms, a corneal topography room and an electrophysiology room.

Previously, patients would have needed to travel to Dublin for these treatments.

In addition, a new Ophthalmology Theatre suite was opened there last August.

This includes two operating theatres, an anaesthetic room, and a recovery unit.

All ambulance services will direct ophthalmic emergencies to the unit at SIVUH.

The executive also says it has funded additional staff, including new Ophthalmic Consultants and Non-Consultant Hospital Doctors.

It claims patients will benefit from improved access and reduced wait times.

Some services will be located in Ballincollig Primary Care Centre, which will work closely with the unit.

