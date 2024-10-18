Opening ceremony for the Kerry HomeComing Festival and the Global Gaelic Games Social Festival

The opening ceremony of the Kerry Homecoming Festival and the Global Gaelic Games Social Festival will be taking place tonight {Friday 18th October} at Fitzgerald Stadium at 8pm.

The Kerry Homecoming Festival takes place from the eighteenth of October to the first of November as part of the Global Irish Festival Series.

Thousands of Kerry people from around the world are encouraged to make the trip home and celebrate the culture of their home county.

The Global Gaelic Games Social Festival is taking place over the 18th and 19th October and is a celebration of Kerry GAA that will bring together Gaelic Football enthusiasts from all corners of the globe.

The festival is supported by Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Foreign Affairs encourages Kerry’s diaspora to visit during the festival and reconnect to their communities.

The opening ceremony will present a taster of the ‘An Cailleach” spectacle events which, among 40 other free events, will be the highlight of the Kerry Homecoming Festival at Halloween in Dingle, Listowel, Kenmare, Tralee and Killarney from October 28 to November 1.

The show is based on the legend of an Cailleach, who is the mother of all the tribes of Kerry and who, in Celtic mythology is known as the bringer of winter.

Over 40 events will take place in Dingle, Listowel, Kenmare and Tralee

The inaugural Global Gaelic Games Social Festival will include a day of games from 10am-4pm and the opportunity to meet the winning LGFA All Ireland Team and the Brendan Martin Cup.