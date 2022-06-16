Advertisement
Online event to help Kerry traveller famillies' struggling with their mental health

Jun 16, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Online event to help Kerry traveller famillies' struggling with their mental health
An online event is being organised to address the challenges faced by travellers who experience mental health problems.

The event, called Supporting Traveller Families’ Mental Health online, is being hosted by Cork/Kerry Traveller Youth Mental Health working group.

It'll focus on supporting Traveller families' mental health by promoting intervention at earlier stages and help facilitate recovery.

The event will take place on June 21st from 11.30am to 1pm and tickets are available on eventbrite.ie.

Minister for Older People and Mental Health Mary Butler and Senator Eileen Flynn will be in attendance.

 

