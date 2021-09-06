Advertisement
Online courses for those wanting to start their own business

Sep 6, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Online courses for those wanting to start their own business
Online courses aimed at people in Kerry who want to start their own business get underway this week.

The Kerry Local Enterprise Office is delivering the course via Zoom over 8 sessions and will offer start-up guidance and support to potential business owners.

Attendees will also gain an understanding of how to assess if their idea will work and develop skills on how to write a business/action plan.

The evening course begins tomorrow (September 7th) and the morning course kicks off on Wednesday (September 8th).

More information on the morning course is available here

You can find details on the evening course here

