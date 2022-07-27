One-way traffic system throughout August on popular West Kerry drive

A one-way traffic system is to be continued throughout August on a popular West Kerry drive.

Kerry County Council, in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland, is trialling the clockwise traffic management system on the Slea Head drive.

It’ll operate from this Friday (July 29th) to August 22nd.

Advertisement

During this trial period, Kerry County Council is asking larger vehicles to travel in a clockwise direction around Slea Head; visitors will also be encouraged to follow the recommended route.

This means traffic will start in Dingle and should then travel on to Ventry, Slea Head, Coumeenole, Dunquin, Ballyferriter, Muríoch, Feohanagh and back to Dingle.

This trial, which is taking place during the peak visitor season, follows a similar trial which took place earlier this year.

Advertisement

The council says it’ll inform future considerations on traffic management in the area.

A Kerry County Council employee will be positioned daily from 10.30am to 4pm at Coumeenole to encourage larger vehicles that are driving in the incorrect direction to follow the correct route.

Local access will be maintained as normal and extensive directional signage advising of the clockwise system will be erected locally.