One-way traffic management plan to be re-introduced along popular West Kerry route

A one-way traffic management plan will be re-introduced this summer along a popular West Kerry drive.

Kerry County Council, in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland, says a clockwise traffic management system will be re-established for visitors to Slea Head.

It’ll come into place on Friday (June 28th) and will continue until September 13th; it’ll see motorists asked to begin their drive around Slea Head in Dingle town.

Kerry County Council says local access will be maintained as normal during this period.

This traffic management system was first introduced in the summer of 2022.