One-way system to be trialed on busy West Kerry route

Kerry County County Council is to pilot a one-way traffic system for large vehicles on one of the county's most popular tourist routes.

The three day trial will not affect local access.

From next Tuesday, buses, camper vans and other large vehicles will have to abide by the one-way system.

During the trial period, the council asks that those vehicles be driven in a clockwise direction starting at Dingle, then on to Ventry, Slea Head, Coumeenole, Dunquin, Ballyferriter, Muríoch, Feohanagh and back to Dingle.

The trial is part of an effort to reduce congestion on the busy, narrow road and will last for three days from Tuesday, April 19th until Friday, April 22nd.

A council employee will be positioned at Coumeenole daily to enforce the one-way system.

Visitors, meanwhile, will also be encouraged to follow the route while local access will be maintained as normal.

Signage advising of the trial one-way system has been erected locally.