One of Europe's most influential green hydrogen figures supports Shannon Estuary plans

One of Europe's most influential green hydrogen figures supports the Shannon Estuary as international renewable energy and hydrogen generation hub.

Germany's Innovation Commissioner for Green Hydrogen and Bundestag member, Dr Stefan Kaufmann visited Foynes at the weekend.

Dr Stefan Kaufmann and his officials met with Chief Executive of Shannon Foynes Port, Pat Keating to discuss opportunities for cooperation and collaboration in order to advance Ireland's and Germany's mutual ambitions.

During his visit, Dr Kaufmann said he was impressed by the vision and the estuary's potential as a key driver in Europe's transition away from fossil fuels to green hydrogen; he said the Shannon Estuary has “incredible opportunity”.

The west Limerick town and port is earmarked as the epicentre for the development of international scale floating offshore wind technology on the west coast and associated hydrogen production.

Green hydrogen is set to become a major driver for a decarbonised future, replacing natural gas, diesel and gasoline used in ships, trucks, buses, and cars, as well as a large-scale industrial power source and potentially district heating systems.

Following the meeting, Shannon Foynes Port CEO Pat Keating said green hydrogen can play a central role in tackling the emerging climate crisis, adding he believes this visit is the start of a very positive relationship.