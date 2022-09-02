Advertisement
One intensive care bed available at University Hospital Kerry

Sep 2, 2022 18:09 By radiokerrynews
One intensive care bed available at University Hospital Kerry
There’s one intensive care bed available at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update which cover up to 8pm yesterday (Thursday September 1st).

These figures show that there is one ICU bed available at the Tralee-based hospital while there are two general beds.

Last weekend there were no general beds or intensive care beds available at the hospital.

Meanwhile, there are currently eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in UHK.

Figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that Kerry has the lowest COVID-19 incidence rate in the country.

There were 28 confirmed cases in Kerry in the week to August 27th.

 

