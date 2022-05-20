Old Mill in Tralee put on the market

A landmark building in Tralee has been put on the market.

The Old Mill on Ashe Street is being sold by Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean.

The site includes 0.37 acres, the five-storey building and an ESB substation; auctioneer Paul Stephenson says its the first site of its size to enter the market for a number of years.

Advertisement

The site is immediately adjacent to Dunnes Stores, Tralee bus and rail station and Mr Stephenson says he expects it to sell well, as much interest has already been expressed.