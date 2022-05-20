Advertisement
News

Old Mill in Tralee put on the market

May 20, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Old Mill in Tralee put on the market Old Mill in Tralee put on the market
Share this article

A landmark building in Tralee has been put on the market.

The Old Mill on Ashe Street is being sold by Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean.

The site includes 0.37 acres, the five-storey building and an ESB substation; auctioneer Paul Stephenson says its the first site of its size to enter the market for a number of years.

Advertisement

The site is immediately adjacent to Dunnes Stores, Tralee bus and rail station and Mr Stephenson says he expects it to sell well, as much interest has already been expressed.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus