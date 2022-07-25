Advertisement
Official opening of Dromid gteic digital centre

Jul 25, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Official opening of Dromid gteic digital centre
Keynote speakers, Victor Bayda, Irish Officer, Údarás na Gaeltachta, Dr Brendáin Ó Caoimh, Taskforce Consultant and Caitlín Bhreathach, Údarás na Gaeltachta, Taskforce, at the opening of [email protected], by Údarás na Gaeltachta chairperson, Anna Ní Ghallachair, left, in the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht in Co. Kerry today. This digital centre is an integral part of the gteic network, a network of over 30 integrated innovative digital hubs, with highspeed broadband, being developed by Údarás na Gaeltachta in Gaeltacht areas throughout the country. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC*** Ba í cathaoirleach Údarás na Gaeltachta, Anna Ní Ghallachair a rinne an oscailt oifigiúil ar gteic na Dromoda inniu. Beidh an gteic seo, [email protected], mar chuid de Ghréasán Digiteach na Gaeltachta – gréasán de os cionn 30 mol nuálaíochta agus digiteach le leathanbhanda ardluais, atá á bhforbairt ag Údarás na Gaeltachta in ionaid ar fud na Gaeltachta. Griangraf: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***  
The gteic digital centre in Dromid is being officially opened today.

It’s part of the gteic network of over 30 integrated innovative digital hubs, with highspeed broadband, developed by Údarás in gaeltacht areas.

In the Dromid hub, there are nine desks for remote workers, as well as shared workspaces.

It’s available to the local community and businesses, and provides facilities for remote working in an area which is striving to combat rural depopulation.

Údarás na Gaeltachta chairperson, Anna Ní Ghallachair will officiate at the opening ceremony.

The Interim Report of Tascfhórsa Uíbh Ráthaigh will also be officially launched; it aims to engage with the economic and social challenges faced by the gaeltacht and surrounding areas.

After the launch, Údarás na Gaeltachta board members will visit the site of a planned gteic for Dún Géagáin.

 

