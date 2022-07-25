Official opening of Dromid gteic digital centre

The gteic digital centre in Dromid is being officially opened today.

It’s part of the gteic network of over 30 integrated innovative digital hubs, with highspeed broadband, developed by Údarás in gaeltacht areas.

In the Dromid hub, there are nine desks for remote workers, as well as shared workspaces.

Advertisement

It’s available to the local community and businesses, and provides facilities for remote working in an area which is striving to combat rural depopulation.

Údarás na Gaeltachta chairperson, Anna Ní Ghallachair will officiate at the opening ceremony.

The Interim Report of Tascfhórsa Uíbh Ráthaigh will also be officially launched; it aims to engage with the economic and social challenges faced by the gaeltacht and surrounding areas.

Advertisement

After the launch, Údarás na Gaeltachta board members will visit the site of a planned gteic for Dún Géagáin.