The Office of the Planning Regulator dealt with five complaints from Kerry last year.

It was revealed in the annual report of the regulator, which is the State’s independent oversight body for planning.

The Office of the Planning Regulator’s annual report shows it received a large increase in complaints last year about how councils operate their planning function.

Advertisement

There were five complaints received from Kerry; Meath had the highest number of complaints at 16, while there were no complaints about Monaghan or Kilkenny.

The planning regulator noted there was a significant increase in the number of council development plans it evaluated last year.

This led to a rise in the number of recommendations and observations it issued.

Advertisement

Recommendations were made about four Kerry plans in 2020, two of which were adopted by the end of the year - Variation No.3 of the Listowel Town Development Plan 2009-2015, and the Listowel Municipal District Local Area Plan 2020-2026.

The Office of the Planning Regulator noted recommendations were substantially addressed in both of those plans.

The office also made recommendations on the Draft An Daingean Electoral Area Local Area Plan 2020-2026, and the Issues Paper for the Kerry County Development Plan 2022-2028.