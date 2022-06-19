Offer letters to be issued to housing applicants in Tralee over coming weeks

Offer letters are to be issued to social housing applicants in Tralee over the coming weeks.

This was confirmed by council officials at the recent meeting of Tralee Municipal District.

120 housing units are coming into stock over the next three months.

The units coming into stock are located at Rahoonane, Ballyrickard, Croogorts and Lohercannon.

Labour councillor Terry O’Brien asked if the Choice Based Letting system will be used to allocate these properties.

Council officals said CBL won’t be used to delegate the upcoming units.

Sinn Fein councillor Deirdre Ferris called for a level of prioritisation for people on the one- and two-bedroom waiting list to ease levels of overcrowding.

In response, Kerry County Council said they’ll take Cllr Ferris’s recommendations on board when allocating the properties.

Fianna Fail councillor Mikey Sheehy commended the large volume of housing coming on stream and described it as a ‘ferocious delivery’.

At present, there are 2,349 people on the social housing list in Tralee MD.