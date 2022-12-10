Advertisement
Numerous Kerry roads impacted by icy conditions

Dec 10, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Numerous Kerry roads impacted by icy conditions
A number of areas in Kerry have been affected by the icy weather.

Tralee Garda Station is advising road users to avoid Farmers Bridge, Bracker O'Regan Road, the Tralee to Fenit road, Abbeydorney Village, the Glenbeigh towards Rossbeigh road as well as all minor routes.

Motorists should also avoid the road between Two Mile Church and Ballyhar road following a minor accident.

Killarney Garda Station is advising the Listry Bridge is closed following a lorry jackknifing.

Kerry County Council continue to treat priority routes, Communications Officer Owen O'Shea gave this warning.

