Number of festivals and events taking place across Kerry this weekend

A number of festivals and events are taking place across Kerry this weekend.

Puck Fair concludes this evening in Killorglin.

Scattering day of the festival has a full schedule of events and live music and closes out with a firework display.

Advertisement

The Revival music festival begins in Listowel this evening. The two-day music festival takes place in the square and the line-up includes The Waterboys, Hudson Taylor, Stephaine Rainey and Gavin James.

Spraoi Chiarraí, which is a series of free concerts, will take place in Killarney at St Mary's Church of Ireland and Killarney House and Gardens.

The event is a mentorship and experience teaching project to pass on performance skills to young musicians in Kerry.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Heritage week Ireland kicks off on Saturday, with events nationwide.

Including events in Killarney, Cahersiveen, Ardfert, Tralee, Valentia, Listowel and Dingle across the week.