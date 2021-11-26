Number of COVID cases in Killarney LEA increases by 40% in a week

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Killarney LEA has increased by over 40% in a week.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.During the two-week period up Monday, there were 1,768, cases confirmed in the county, up over 123 cases on this time last week.

The Corca Dhuibhne LEA, with 123 cases, has the lowest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in the county of 867.

Advertisement

The Listowel LEA, with 258 cases, has a rate of 900, while Kenmare LEA has a rate of 1,090, after 273 cases.

Castleisland has a rate of 1,172 after 201 cases, while Tralee LEA’s rate now stands at 1,250 after 413 cases were reported over the past fortnight.

The Killarney LEA has the highest rate in the county by some distance: the area recorded 500 cases over the past 14 days, an increase of 153 cases on last week’s total. The area has a 14-day incidence rate of 1,689.