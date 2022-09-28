NPWS monitoring underway following dead gannets on Sceilig Bheag

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine says gannets in the colony on Sceilig Bheag likely died from avian flu (HPAI H5N1).

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has recorded a number of deaths among gannets on Sceilig Bheag.

The department says there’s widespread evidence of avian flu in gannets in coastal counties.

In recent weeks, large numbers of dead birds have been detected in breeding colonies at sea and are being washed ashore.

The department says it’s liaising with the NPWS, which is monitoring the situation in gannet breeding colonies.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine, is advising members of the public not to touch sick or dying wild birds and says pets should be kept away from sick and dead wild birds.

Further information can be found here.