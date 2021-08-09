Advertisement
Notices advising of potential water quality issues remain at 9 Kerry beaches

Aug 9, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Notices advising of potential water quality issues remain at 9 Kerry beaches
Notices advising of potential water quality issues remain in place at nine Kerry beaches today.

They’ve been erected at Ballybunion North, Ballybunion South, Fenit, Sandy Bay (Maharees), Ventry, Kells, White Strand (Caherciveen), Ballinskelligs, and Inny Strand (Waterville).

It’s protocol that notices are put in place at times of heavy rainfall, as this can lead to run-off from farmland entering the sea and impacting water quality.

The notices will remain in place at the nine Kerry beaches, pending the results of water quality tests.

Kerry County Council is carrying out tests today, and results are expected during the week.

 

