Advertisement
News

Noticeable rise in number of Kerry teens refusing to go to school

Aug 13, 2024 17:26 By radiokerrynews
Noticeable rise in number of Kerry teens refusing to go to school
Share this article

There's been a significant increase in the number of Kerry teenagers refusing to go to school.

 

The trend has been noted by Jigsaw Kerry - the mental health support service for young people - and reflects similar trends noted across the country.

Advertisement

 

Some teenagers have missed weeks and even months of their school terms, causing major problems for their parents, who are often unsure of what to do.

 

Advertisement

While the problem has always existed, it's become worse since the pandemic, according to staff at the Tralee-based service.

 

Clinical Manager of Jigsaw Kerry, Elaine O'Sullivan, says co-operation between the school, the parents and the teens themselves, is crucial.

Advertisement

 

She says anxiety is often at the heart of the problem for the young person:

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Four children rescued off Derrynane after getting caught in rip current
Advertisement
Director of Kerry Sexual Abuse Centre urges caution amid calls for reduced sentences for sex offenders
Rose of Tralee hosts excited for festival which they say is representation of modern Irish women
Advertisement

Recommended

Four children rescued off Derrynane after getting caught in rip current
Director of Kerry Sexual Abuse Centre urges caution amid calls for reduced sentences for sex offenders
Rose of Tralee hosts excited for festival which they say is representation of modern Irish women
Donnelly to lead Fermanagh for a fourth year
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus