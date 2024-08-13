Noticeable rise in number of Kerry teens refusing to go to school

There's been a significant increase in the number of Kerry teenagers refusing to go to school.

The trend has been noted by Jigsaw Kerry - the mental health support service for young people - and reflects similar trends noted across the country.

Some teenagers have missed weeks and even months of their school terms, causing major problems for their parents, who are often unsure of what to do.

While the problem has always existed, it's become worse since the pandemic, according to staff at the Tralee-based service.

Clinical Manager of Jigsaw Kerry, Elaine O'Sullivan, says co-operation between the school, the parents and the teens themselves, is crucial.

She says anxiety is often at the heart of the problem for the young person: