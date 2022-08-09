Norwegian Ambassador in Killarney for white-tailed eagle release

The Norwegian Ambassador to Ireland is in Killarney today for the release of white-tailed eagle chicks.

The chicks were brought to this country from Norway as part of a reintroduction programme which has been ongoing since 2007.

The white-tailed sea eagle is native to Ireland but was extinct for a century, prior to its reintroduction in 2007.

Norwegian Ambassador to Ireland Mari Skåre is attending the release of the white-tailed sea eagle chicks along with Minister of State for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan.

The four chicks brought to Killarney National Park have been held in special aviaries in a remote part of the park where they have been y looked after by National Parks and Wildlife Service staff.

Also in attendance is a group from Norway who collected the eagle nestlings earlier this year.

The chicks being released in Killarney today are part of a group of 16 brought to Ireland from Norway for this year’s phase of the reintroduction programme.

The other birds were released last week in Tarbert and Lough Derg.

This year saw the first Irish-bred male white-tailed eagle successfully breed in this country. He and his mate fledged a chick at a nest in Glengarriff in West Cork.