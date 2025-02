North Kerry sustainability day is taking place tomorrow (Sunday, February 23rd).

There will be a range of guest speakers and interactive exhibitions, focused on promoting sustainability.

The event is taking place in the Tintean Theatre, Ballybunnion from 10:30am to 4:30pm.

Guest speakers include Ballybunion Sea Rescue, Brilliant Ballybunion, Irish Whale And Dolphin Group, Maherees Conservation Project and many more.

Tickets are free and available here.