North Kerry schools catering for 160 pupils forced to close eight times due to water outages

Two schools in North Kerry, catering for over 160 pupils, have had to close on eight separate occasions due to water outages.

The issue was brought before the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council by Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly.

He brought an emergency motion calling on Irish Water to replace the broken watermains.

Advertisement

Fine Gael councillor Kennelly says 1.5km of broken water mains in the Moyvane, Knoackanure, Tarbert and Tarmons area needs to be urgently fixed.

He says it’s an emergency with three breakages occurring with a ten-day period alone.

Cllr Kennelly says there’s so much uncertainty, adding the schools had to close at short notice because they'd had no water.

Advertisement

As a result, he says one woman was forced to miss a hospital appointment as she’d no one to mind her five-year-old.

He’s asking Kerry County Council to highlight to Irish Water that these works are a priority.

His motion was supported by Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton.

Advertisement

She says schools are being severely impacted by these outages, adding they’ve had to close for full or half days over eight days so far this year.